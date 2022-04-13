Former England goalkeeper Rob Green hailed Chelsea's Champions League performance against Real Madrid on Tuesday but said Thomas Tuchel's side paid the price for a poor first leg.

Chelsea won the quarter-final second leg 3-2 at the Bernabeu but saw their reign as European champions ended by a 5-4 aggregate defeat after extra time.

"They put their hearts and souls into this game and they implemented the strategy perfectly," Green, who spent a brief spell with Chelsea towards the end of his career, told the Football Daily Podcast on BBC Sounds.

"Real Madrid looked lost. They looked like they didn’t have a clue and they looked short on confidence. But this is what Real Madrid do, they have players that produce moments and this time it was Modric, it was Courtois and then it was Benzema. That was enough.

"You have to go back to the first leg and say it just wasn’t good enough and really they just gave themselves too much to do. It was a wholehearted performance from everyone and that needed to happen from the start."

Former Blues midfielder Karen Carney added: "Chelsea were sensational. They left nothing out there.

"Sometimes unfortunately you play really well and don’t go through and that’s been the case for Chelsea. They didn’t play well last week. They didn’t bring their best version and ultimately that’s what cost them.

"They gave everything in Madrid but the bottom line is they have conceded five goals. You can’t concede five goals in this part of the competition and think 'we can outscore you'."

