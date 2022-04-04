Brentford 'a pleasure to watch' in debut season

Brentford have been "a pleasure to watch" this season, according to England and Reading striker Natasha Dowie.

The Bees thrashed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to move 11 points clear of the relegation zone, and three points off the top 10.

"They are definitely not a part of the relegation battle," Dowie told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They've been a pleasure to watch this season. I've played in teams that are underdogs and when you've got team spirit, togetherness and camaraderie it makes all the difference.

"Then, when you add in a world-class player like Christian Eriksen...it's a fairytale story.

"They're definitely safe for next year."

Listen to full discussion on Brentford's sensational win on BBC Sounds