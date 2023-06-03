Erling Haaland says it is attention to "small details" that make Pep Guardiola "the best manager in the world", with the striker believing he has been "developing in a positive way" during a goal-laden first season at Manchester City.

Asked how much Guardiola has contributed to his personal development this season, Haaland told BBC Sport: "A lot by the manager and also the people in the club. People work with me every day, from physios to trainers.

"Also, the people around me keep on developing me on and off the pitch and making things as easy as it possibly can be to perform.

"But, of course, Pep is the best manager in the world. I've been developing in a really positive way - and that's really important for me because I'm still really young."

Guardiola has won five out of the past six Premier League titles and could help City match rivals Manchester United's famous Treble-winning season.

On what makes his boss so special, the Norway international said: "It's about small details. Of course, I have my own game and I should keep on doing [the things that meant] they bought me, but there are the small details about what to do here and there.

"What to do differently in these kinds of situations - that's what he's got. He sees things other people don't see."

