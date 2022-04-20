Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal: Arteta reaction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BBC Sport: “It’s a great night and the players deserve it. It has been a tough two weeks but you have to bounce back and show spirit.

"We have been criticised and rightly so, with the expectations we have. But me it is worth taking that for these players.”

On Eddie Nketiah’s performance: “What Eddie has done tonight is because of what he has done for the last 10 months and no-one has noticed. I said to him I haven’t been fair. I should have been playing him more. He deserved completely what happened to him tonight."

On their top-four hopes: "If you want to be there you have to win football matches and today confidence and energy wise it’s a big boost. It is exciting for us and we know the challenge and how difficult it will be."