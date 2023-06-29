Chelsea are willing to let England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi leave for £15m and Nottingham Forest are interested. (Nottingham Post), external

Santos "wonderkid" Angelo, 18, who has represented Brazil at Under-20 level, is on the verge of completing a 15m euros (£12.9m) switch to Chelsea after Barcelona withdrew their interest. (Goal), external

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is ready to receive offers for captain Cesar Azpilicueta and could let the Spain full-back go on a free, with Inter Milan keen on his services. (Sun), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column