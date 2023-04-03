Tom, Leicester Fan TV speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily:

"Brendan had to go. It was massively the right decision. Over the past 18 months, performances have really dropped off and there has been real friction between those fans wanting him to stay and those wanting him gone. There were fights in the stands at Crystal Palace and trouble at Nottingham Forest when we lost away from home.

"The overall feeling was that nobody wanted to go to watch the must-win game against Aston Villa on Tuesday, that fans were dreading going. Rodgers had really pushed fans away and most feel he should have gone seven or eight games ago.

"The million dollar question is who? I think the days of Sam Allardyce, Tony Pulis or Steve Bruce do not work any more. That's no disrespect to them as managers but are they really the solution?

"The club is in a mess with the length of contracts players have. We will lose Youri Tielemans - who we signed for £40m - for nothing in the summer. James Maddison will probably leave. Daniel Amartey, Caglar Soyuncu, Nampalys Mendy..."

"We need someone with long-term ambition. The club is in a phase of rebuild from top to bottom and any manager has to come for the long term.

"It's going to be a really tough summer."

