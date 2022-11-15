The Ibrox board has not yet met to discuss recent faltering form, with former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson calling for clarity on the future of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Daily Record), external

Former Rangers star Brian Laudrup has demanded a quick decision from the club on the future of Giovanni van Bronckhorst as he once again questioned the body language of the Dutch boss. (Football Scotland), external

Kjetil Knutsen linked as a potential candidate for the Rangers job as Giovanni Van Bronckhorst's potential successor insists he is "completely uninterested" in anything that does not concern current club Bodo/Glimt. (Daily Express), external