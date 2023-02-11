Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers to BBC Sport: "It was a continuation of last week. We were playing against a very good dangerous side. Their front line is world class. We knew we’d have to be synchronised and tactically good.

"That gave us the base to play our football. Some of our football was outstanding. We looked back to being really dangerous again. We could have had a couple more goals. We played with a real bravery. You have to if you’re going to press high against a team like Spurs.

“You know it’s going to happen in the Premier League, you’ll be under pressure and go behind in games. The players picked themselves up and stayed calm.”

On Mendy: “Amazing strike. He’s one of those unsung heroes. He trains brilliantly even if he doesn’t always play. He caught it perfect. The other two goals, we’ve pressured it really well. Wout Faes had aggressive pressing. James Maddison was outstanding today. Harry Souttar’s pass was nice composure. We looked really creative, dynamic, fast, some of the football was really good.”

On Maddison: “We think he’s in his best position now. He’s done great for me in the last 12 or 14 months playing out of position on the right. You see his qualities, he’s one of the best players in the league. He’s grown as a leader too. He hasn’t trained a lot this week, managing an issue. Outstanding player.

“Souttar was a class act with his defending and staying calm. Victor Kristiansen has great enthusiasm, he’s hard to beat and gets forward well. Tete allows us to keep the ball and gives us width. All three were excellent.

“We were very lopsided with the numbers in the group [before]. Having and out and out winger lets us maximise the pitch. Harvey Barnes was outstanding. He had to play a specific role tactically, getting up and down the pitch. He was brilliant.

"Kelechi Iheanacho has been very unfortunate. He’s been a cover player. You had Jamie Vardy, a top striker here. Now we’re managing hm at his stage. He was great when we won the FA Cup when Vardy was out in a 3-5-2. But in a different system he’s [been more of a bench player]. We can utilise his qualities more in this system."