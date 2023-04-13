After Manchester City’s Erling Haaland set yet another goalscoring record on Tuesday, we asked you to tell us about the greatest forward you have ever seen play.

Here are some of your selections:

Gerry Naughton, London: Bryan 'Pop' Robson, when he was at West Ham in the early '70s, was lethal in front of goal. He got the Golden Boot in 1972-73 but yet was never chosen to play for England. He was my hero when growing up.

Martin Baldwin, Brighton: Jermain Defoe - scored the most Premier League goals as a substitute. So tenacious and dogged, right from his emergence at West Ham and through to his Tottenham and Portsmouth days. Always looked like he would score and seemed to love being on the pitch. Played the game with a big smile on his face.

