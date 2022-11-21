J﻿ordan Pickford says reaching 50 caps for England "would be unbelievable" as he prepares for their opening game of the World Cup against Iran.

T﻿he Everton keeper is currently on 45 so would need England to reach at least the quarter-finals to achieve the milestone in Qatar.

"﻿It would be unbelievable for me," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's World Cup Daily podcast. "The journey I've been on since I was a six-year-old playing in the streets with my brother and his mates.

"﻿It has been some journey for myself and my family - it's amazing. But let's take one step at a time. It's our first group game so let's get the win and then look forward."

Commenting on Pickford, f﻿ormer Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock admitted he has not been the England number one's biggest advocate but can see where Pickford has made progress.

"﻿I'd always said that as a defender, I'd like to have a calmer keeper behind me," he said. "But you can see he has worked on it.

"﻿When he gets up after a save, it's almost like he counts to keep calm and stay relaxed.

"﻿He's never let Gareth down and always performed well for England."

