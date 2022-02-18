Smith on Idah, mistakes and Liverpool challenge
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich’s game with Liverpool on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Smith revealed Adam Idah is probably out for the season after having his meniscus repaired. The striker damaged his knee in an “innocuous” incident against Crystal Palace and the setback is a “big blow” for Norwich.
Norwich played a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday which gave valuable minutes to returning players - including Ozan Kabak, who played 90 minutes.
On the need to pick up points, even at title challengers Liverpool: “This game, like last week against Manchester City, is not a free hit. We don’t have any free hit with 14 games left. We’re seeing it as an opportunity to get the points that’ll help us get out of the bottom three.”
Smith says his team need to eradicate the errors that cost them against City: “I was really disappointed with the goals we conceded – they were all preventable. We need to limit those mistakes as we can’t afford to do that at this level.”
On the challenge of facing Liverpool at Anfield: “I enjoy going head-to-head with the best coaches in the world and I want my players to enjoy it too. Clearly, it’s a very tough place to go but I’m hoping our team can savour it and put in a really good performance. We’ve got the quality to cause them problems.”