Guardiola on fitness, Liverpool landings & Conte
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Tottenham.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Jack Grealish is a doubt for the game, but Guardiola remains hopeful of a return soon. They would know more about the rest of the squad after training on Friday afternoon.
Guardiola was full of praise for the pilot who guided the team from Portugal to Liverpool after an aborted landing in Manchester. "We felt anxious," he said. "But thanks to the words and the way he talked to us, he was calm."
Guardiola spoke about the impact of Antonio Conte on English football: "I have incredible respect for when I watch his teams, I can learn something new and improve."
He also said Spurs will be a dangerous opponent having lost their past three games.