'Our standards don't slip' - Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says that their Viaplay Cup triumph was built on the standards they have set over a long period of time, and the winning mentality his players possess.

His Celtic side has lost just five domestic games since he took charge at the start of last season, and currently sit nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

"Great pride and a bit of relief", Postecoglou said, when asked what his emotions were following victory, "because there's a burden when you're manager of this football club to bring success.

"I know what it means to the supporters - it's a day they'll remember forever. Every success is written in stone here, and the fact you've contributed to it - yeah, great pride.

"We've been consistent for a long time, our standards don't slip. Rangers went a bit more direct, we had to defend, but it's something we pride ourselves on this year - when we need to defend, we do that."

Postecoglou was also keen to pay tribute to match-winner Kyogo, who scored both Celtic goals on the day.

"The measure of a footballer is what he does on the big occasions", he added. "He's just an unbelievable young man, not just his footballing ability, but his personality and willingness to work for the team.

"He wants to be front and centre and he delivered again today."