Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Southampton succumbed to a disappointing defeat at home against Brentford without putting up much of a fight.

The home loss summed up the Saints' fragmented campaign of results, where a great win or resilient draw gave little to no indication towards what would happen in the following game.

The clean sheet at Old Trafford showed signs of promise, but the performance against the Bees that followed was another step back - and when Ivan Perisic netted Tottenham's third it looked like there was no way back for Ruben Selles' side, who were two goals down with just 15 minutes on the clock.

However, with the season hanging in the balance, strikes from Theo Walcott and James Ward-Prowse salvaged a point for Southampton, with the experienced professionals in the team proving their value once again.

Moments of promise are good, but Southampton's position in the table means that actions are so much more important at this stage.

With teams such as Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Bournemouth all having more favourable fixtures in April, the Saints cannot afford slip-ups and might need to pull off some surprising results.

If they fail to do so, relegation is almost a certainty.