Premiership player to watch: Alfredo Morelos

The spotlight at Fir Park on Saturday will be on a striker whose star is fading fast.

Even before helping Rangers win the title under Steven Gerrard, Alfredo Morelos was being touted as the Premiership's next multi-million pound export.

However, while Odsonne Edouard joined Crystal Palace for £14m from Celtic in August 2021, the Colombia international's influence - and market value - started to wane.

Question marks about Morelos' discipline were replaced under Giovanni van Bronckhorst by doubts about his attitude and fitness. Now the Dutchman's successor, Michael Beale, has consigned the 26-year-old to the bench for three successive matches since the League Cup final defeat by Celtic.

Beale this week defended Morelos' work-rate as he downplayed "misconceptions" about the striker, but with the Colombian out of contract this summer, he also hinted that he had no plans to talk to the player about a new deal until the end of the season.

Both Beale and Morelos have dismissed suggestions the latter has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Sevilla.

However, should he fail to improve on half an hour's action over three games, the chances of the striker extending his six-year spell at Ibrox appear to be slim.