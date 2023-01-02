Jurgen Klopp has passionately stated Liverpool will not desperately dive into the transfer market.

The Reds have already signed Dutch winger Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window but links with other players remain.

Klopp said: "I don't want to disappoint anybody but we signed an outstanding player like Cody Gakpo and the next thing you read it's 'who next?'

"We cannot play like Monopoly. We never did. And I don't understand that.

"A big part of my philosophy is to work full of faith and trust with the players we have and not constantly questioning them by telling them we need another player for a position.

"With Gakpo, it's obvious the quality he has. There is a lot of potential. With the games we will have in the coming years, there will not be less.

"That someone is surprised when I say 'we will not be splashing the cash', we never did it. That should be really clear.

"Again, if there is something we can do - that was always the case - that means right player and financial situation, we will do it. If not, then not."