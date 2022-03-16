Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Tottenham

I agree with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte when he says this is the time for his experienced players to step up.

With 11 games to go, Spurs are outsiders for the top four after their inconsistent form in the past few weeks – they have had some really good days, and some extremely bad ones too – but they still have a chance of taking a Champions League spot.

Given what’s at stake for them, if they lose to a team on a run like Brighton are on, then that would be ridiculous.

Teams very rarely pull the Seagulls apart but they don’t get enough goals and they have lost their past five games while only scoring once.

If Tottenham turn up – and it’s an if – they should win this one. To have any chance of the top four, I think they have to take three points.

Lawro’s prediction: Brighton 0-2 Tottenham