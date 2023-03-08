Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Graham Potter has been criticised for being too passive as Chelsea manager - his calm demeanour on the touchline portrayed as him being some sort of soft touch, something he understandably denied with a passion.

This was a different Potter. A different Chelsea.

In the first few minutes he was windmilling his arms to get Chelsea's fans behind their team and he was animated throughout. Passive? Not here.

And at the final whistle, Potter's beaming face illuminated Stamford Bridge as he marched towards the Matthew Harding Stand before delivering rousing fist pumps in the manner normally associated with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Potter then blew kisses towards the stands as the frustrations and uncertainties of recent weeks were transformed into an outpouring of joy.

And owner Todd Boehly, whose riches have bankrolled this seemingly money-no-object new Chelsea era, looked down on it all with what appeared to be a mixture of elation and relief.

Chelsea's two home wins will not send all the troubles floating away but this Champions League victory will do wonders when measured in how supporters feel about their manager. These are the sort of victories that boost the credibility and buy time.