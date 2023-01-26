Pep Guardiola said he is not surprised to see Arsenal doing well under his former assistant Mikel Arteta as the two prepare to meet in the FA Cup fourth round.

Guardiola and Arteta face off for the first time this season, with the Premier League's top two sides still to meet twice in the league after their cup encounter.

Speaking about Arteta's decision to leave City for Arsenal, Guardiola said: "I had many assistants since I arrived. I felt that as soon as one team can offer him to be a manager and he would leave.

"It could have happened one or two years before, but I am not the guy to say ‘no, you have to stay with me’.

"Everyone has dreams and I know he went to his club, the team he dreams of. He is a supporter from Arsenal for the fact he played there, was a captain there and he loves the club.

"I remember when we were together here and we scored a lot of goals, always he jumped and celebrated, except against one team. Against one team every time we scored a goal, I jump and when I came back he was just sitting there. It was Arsenal. In that moment I said that guy likes Arsenal.

"It’s like me, I am training here but if Barcelona called me, I will go to Barcelona. It’s my club. I am not the person to say you have to stay here, you have a contract. People have to fly, [do] what they believe is best for them. I say to players many times if they are not happy they have to leave, because life is too short.

On whether Arteta would be a good candidate to succeed him at City, Guardiola said: "I'm pretty sure if I leave before he would be here, he'd be the best absolutely. But I extend the contract, sorry, and he went."