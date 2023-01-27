The latest episode of BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up and Show More Football podcast is now available on BBC Sounds.

David Jackson and Colin Fray react to Forest's Carabao Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester United and ask whether Steve Cooper should risk playing a weakened squad in the second leg with an eye on the upcoming Premier League game against Leeds.

The team also discuss Sam Surridge's recent form, whether Cooper is a future England manager in the making, plus hear from former Forest midfielder Steve Hodge on whether Morgan Gibbs-White could earn his first senior Three Lions call-up anytime soon.

Listen here on BBC Sounds