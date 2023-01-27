We asked you to have your say on whether Everton should sell Gordon or fight to keep him.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Alex: Let him go, take the money. Another player kissing the shirt and wants to leave. If you really are a Blue stay and fight.

Edward: For goodness sake DON'T let Gordon go! He has such energy and inventive spark... Just what we need in our present troubles!

Steve: We should have taken the £60m offered for Gordon pre-season. That’s the same price as Richarlison and he’s not worth that much.

Nick: As usual with Everton we have to sell our best players to fund incoming players. I don’t think Anthony Gordon has had his heart in helping us get out of the mess we are in and he is definitely leaving a sinking ship. With no new manager in place I fear that the time for us to find fresh legs to help the cause has run out.

Jase: Sell sell sell! We should have taken the Chelsea money they offered in the summer and used it for a much needed team rebuild. There's a decent player in him somewhere, but not with the players he's got around him at the moment.

Robert: It’s so unprofessional to miss training, although we don’t know what communication there’s been between him and the club. If his thoughts are elsewhere, we should get the best deal we can quickly and reinvest the money immediately.