Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s FA Cup quarter-final against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On facing Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals: “It’s a tough draw, the challenge cannot be much higher than a second leg in the Bernabeu. We know what’s coming and there will be big excitement around this fixture.”

He praised the Chelsea staff for organising travel by plane to Middlesbrough and said the team “can prepare normally” for the fixture: “Everyone has worked hard to make it happen. I’m very happy everything will be organised as usual.”

He dismissed suggestions the game will have a more charged atmosphere after Chelsea initially requested to play it behind closed doors: “I expect an FA Cup atmosphere. It will be an emotional crowd, a tough away match against a strong opponent. We will play with passion and respect our opponent.”

Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Andreas Christensen remain doubtful, with Tuchel saying they have some checks to do.

On the search for a new owner for Chelsea: “I am not involved, absolutely zero. I am informed from time to time but we have a pretty tight schedule and I am allowed to focus on the football and the environment here that I can influence. Everybody hopes it’s sorted sooner rather than later.”

Follow Friday's FA Cup and Premier League news conferences