'Streetwise' Newcastle hold Arsenal

Newcastle defender Sven Botman challenges Gabriel Martinelli of ArsenalGetty Images

Arsenal couldn't find a way past Newcastle on Tuesday and had to settle for a goalless draw against the high-flying Magpies, taking them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Former Gunners and England defender Matthew Upson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "After seven minutes, if you’d have said it would finish 0-0 I wouldn’t have believed that. The pace with which Arsenal started the game was amazing - there was wave after wave of attack and they were desperate to get that first goal.

"Newcastle came back into the game. It was entertaining - although not too much in either 18-yard box - but it was a really exciting game to watch."

Newcastle are third in the table and remain unbeaten in the Premier League since the end of August, thanks to their sixth clean sheet in a row in all competitions.

Telegraph football reporter Luke Edwards said: “It shows how seriously we have to take them as top-four contenders. They showed a different side to the Newcastle I’ve seen so often this season - they were streetwise, they were niggly.

"If you’d seen that performance from a Diego Simeone side at Atletico Madrid, we’d be lauding them."

Did you know?

  • Newcastle have kept six straight clean sheets for only the second time, also doing so in 1982.

  • Arsenal failed to score for the first time in 18 league games, since a 2-0 defeat by Newcastle in May.

