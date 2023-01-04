Arsenal couldn't find a way past Newcastle on Tuesday and had to settle for a goalless draw against the high-flying Magpies, taking them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Former Gunners and England defender Matthew Upson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "After seven minutes, if you’d have said it would finish 0-0 I wouldn’t have believed that. The pace with which Arsenal started the game was amazing - there was wave after wave of attack and they were desperate to get that first goal.

"Newcastle came back into the game. It was entertaining - although not too much in either 18-yard box - but it was a really exciting game to watch."

Newcastle are third in the table and remain unbeaten in the Premier League since the end of August, thanks to their sixth clean sheet in a row in all competitions.

Telegraph football reporter Luke Edwards said: “It shows how seriously we have to take them as top-four contenders. They showed a different side to the Newcastle I’ve seen so often this season - they were streetwise, they were niggly.

"If you’d seen that performance from a Diego Simeone side at Atletico Madrid, we’d be lauding them."

Did you know?

Newcastle have kept six straight clean sheets for only the second time, also doing so in 1982.

Arsenal failed to score for the first time in 18 league games, since a 2-0 defeat by Newcastle in May.

Listen to more reaction on BBC Sounds