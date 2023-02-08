Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

After getting back from Tottenham on Sunday night, I wasn't expecting to wake up to the news I did on Monday morning. It surprised me, and Manchester City say it surprised them.

The 100-plus Premier League charges levelled against the club sparked concern, panic, ridicule and speculation.

The court of rival fan opinion, it seems, already has City labelled guilty. From what I've read so far, that may continue even if they are not found guilty.

The club's response has been full-fronted.

There's been an outright denial of a failure to co-operate with the investigation since it began in December 2018. The club statement included the powerful line that they have a "comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence" in their favour.

They've appointed the same man, Lord Pannick, who helped them successfully overturn a two-year Uefa ban from European football in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in July 2020. And they say they will fight this to put the matter "to rest once and for all".

To be so strong without a high level of confidence in your case would be foolish.

And those who want titles handed back, points deducted or even relegation shouldn't hold their breath. We're a long way from any decision yet.