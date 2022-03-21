Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool: The pick of the stats

Liverpool have progressed from 17 of their last 18 FA Cup quarter-final ties, failing only in 1994-95 against Spurs in this time. They have reached the semi-final of the competition for the first time since 2014-15 under Brendan Rodgers.

Nottingham Forest have now been eliminated from each of their last seven FA Cup ties against Liverpool, a run that began in 1897. Indeed, Liverpool have only eliminated Everton (12) from the competition on more occasions than Forest (7).

In all competitions, Liverpool have now won each of their last seven away games, their joint-longest ever winning run on the road since they joined the Football League in 1893 (also runs of seven ending in February 1982 and March 1988).