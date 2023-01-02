Everton v Brighton: Head-to-head stats

Everton have won four of their five Premier League home games against Brighton (80%), though they did lose this exact fixture last season. Of all sides they've faced at least five times at home in the competition, only against Fulham do they have a higher win rate (93%).

Brighton won this exact fixture 3-2 last season, having failed to win any of their other nine away games against Everton in all competitions (D2 L7).

Everton have lost their first league game in each of the past five calendar years, including a 3-2 home loss to Brighton in 2022. It's their longest such run since losing their first league game in seven consecutive years between 1957 and 1963.