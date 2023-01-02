Everton v Brighton: Head-to-head stats

Everton v Brighton, head-to-head stats. Premier League, games: 10. Everton - 5 wins, 17 goals, 4 clean sheets. Brighton - 3 wins, 11 goals, 2 clean sheets

  • Everton have won four of their five Premier League home games against Brighton (80%), though they did lose this exact fixture last season. Of all sides they've faced at least five times at home in the competition, only against Fulham do they have a higher win rate (93%).

  • Brighton won this exact fixture 3-2 last season, having failed to win any of their other nine away games against Everton in all competitions (D2 L7).

  • Everton have lost their first league game in each of the past five calendar years, including a 3-2 home loss to Brighton in 2022. It's their longest such run since losing their first league game in seven consecutive years between 1957 and 1963.

  • Brighton have lost their first league game in just one of the past 13 calendar years (W7 D5), losing 1-0 at home to Wolves in 2016.