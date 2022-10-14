'Margin of defeats is worrying'

W﻿e asked for your reaction to Hearts' 5-1 Europa Conference League loss to Fiorentina.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Michael: Was at the match. Thought we were just outclassed, bigger team, much bigger budget. Fans were quality throughout, just there for a good time.

Colin: What can you say, another embarrassment of a performance by an utter shambles of a defence so far out of their league it's laughable if not cringing (that said, no other defenders not in team would've improved situation). Changes from manager down are needed as at this rate we will be in a relegation battle this season. At best I see a mid-table finish.

Ian: I wasn't expecting much from Hearts in Europe, but the margins of the defeats are worrying. Neilson goes on about the loss of Halkett but he's been out for weeks now, what are they doing in training regarding the defence? We have to be honest and realise the coaching staff and players are out of their depth at this level. Poor league form also.