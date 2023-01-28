St Mirren 1-0 Motherwell: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Fortress Paisley held strong after another impressive St Mirren rear-guard performance.

Only the Old Firm and Livingston have sold fewer goals, with the Buddies conceding eight at home from 11 games.

They only created one big chance - but they took it when Curtis Main stabbed home. If they can improve their away form, they could have a tilt at Europe.

Motherwell, meanwhile, had a lot of possession but created nothing with it.

Stuart McKinstry was the only creative spark - perhaps the exuberance of youth - whilst Kevin van Veen was anonymous. Mikael Mandron needs to return quickly.

This is a very dangerous predicament for Stevie Hammell.