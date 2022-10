Kilmarnock will take on holders Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup on the weekend of14/15 January.

Killie haven't played at Hampden since defeating Celtic in the 2012 edition of this competition. They were the last side to defeat the Glasgow outfit in a final at the national stadium.

Derek McInnes' side booked their place in the final four by defeating Dundee United 2-1 at Rugby Park on Tuesday.