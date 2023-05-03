Former Hammers defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed the West Ham coaches converted him from a goalscoring midfielder into a centre-back.

The ball-playing defender began in the Hammers youth academy before graduating to make his first-team debut in 1995, spending five years there before moving to Leeds.

After being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, Ferdinand praised the West Ham coaches for filling him with the "confidence to risks" and express his ball-playing skills.

“I wasn’t always a centre-back," he said. "I enjoyed getting forward and started out as a goalscoring midfielder. I wanted the glitz and glamour and didn’t think about being an enforcer.

"One day at West Ham, two of the centre-halves didn’t turn up so I played at the back in one game. The next week, I was put there again which frustrated me.

"After four or five weeks this became a trend which I hated but I remember Paul Heffer [coach at West Ham] saying that centre-back was my best option for going pro.

"I recognised that I was slightly different to others, I could bring the ball out from the back and do things differently because of my midfield experience and the coaches at West Ham gave me the confidence to take risks."

The Premier League Hall of Fame was established in 2021 to honour 'individuals who have an exceptional record of success and have shown significant contribution in the Premier League'.

Ferdinand joins fellow Hammers academy graduate Frank Lampard, who was inducted in 2021.