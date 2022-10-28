Arsenal will assess Marquinhos, who has been ill, and fellow defender Gabriel, who limped off during Thursday's defeat by PSV Eindhoven.

Sunday's game may come too soon for Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are still out.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien could be involved after missing three matches with illness.

Jack Colback is managing a back problem, while Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards and Harry Toffolo are injured.

