Erik ten Hag says Donny van de Beek can play regularly for Manchester United if he stays fit.

The midfielder came on in the second half of United's win over Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday in his first appearance since August.

Ten Hag said: "He was long out. I was happy to give him some minutes because you need that to get in the right form.

"He has to work himself back. He is not even one week in training, same as Harry Maguire, so I was really happy to give them both minutes because we need them in coming weeks."

When asked whether Van de Beek can play under Ten Hag, the United boss said: "When you analyse the season so far then if he was available he should get his chance.

"We need goals and I know Donny is real good in the position to score goals but also he is good in the defensive transition."

T﻿en Hag was also asked whether Cristiano Ronaldo can work his way into his Premier League side, to which he replied: "I don’t have a Europe team or a Premier League team, I look to the opponent for what we need.

"Now I have to focus on West Ham and then we will pick the team to start but also to have a plan B or plan C in the pocket to win the game. That is what we need, to win games."