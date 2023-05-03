Former Everton manager Roberto Martinez believes the Toffees' performance in the 2-2 draw with Leicester demonstrated they will avoid relegation.

Sean Dyche's side currently occupy 19th place in the Premier League and are one point from safety with four games to play.

“They won’t go down," Martinez told BBC World Service's Sportsworld programme. Obviously, Everton are a wonderful football club.

"Now is a key moment in their history when you can see the new stadium coming along. There is a lot to look forward to and there are a lot of things to come together as a football club and they can use it as a springboard.

"This is a moment to finish the season off in the best possible way and I am convinced Everton will stay up given the fight and performance against Leicester City.

"It's clear to me they are going to stay up.”