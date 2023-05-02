We asked for your thoughts on Barry Robson being given the permanent manager's job for the Dons.

Here's what you said:

Gordon: It's thoroughly deserved, he's done an incredible job in such a short space of time. Clearly his and Steve Agnew's coaching is of the highest order and what a difference they've made. His biggest challenge is how many players leave in the summer and the size of the rebuild. Well done Barry.

John: It's a great appointment and fully deserved, having Steve Agnew on board is integral, this is what Glass and Goodwin didn't have - an experienced coach. A lot of players are out of contract in the summer so he will have to be shrewd in the transfer market. It would be great if Pollock and Clarkson were at Pittodrie next season.

Niall: A bold move by the Dons board but it amply recognises Barry's undeniable achievement in turning the season around. The timing is important as it gives some leadership stability and added confidence to this group of players for the remainder of this campaign and the drive towards that third-place finish and European football next season. Well done Baz.

Mike: The Dons have turned a corner. Robson deserves some recognition, let’s hope it is more than a new manager boost. Another huge transfer window looms with too many loan signings. I hope Shinnie signs and we try to secure Clarkson for one more season. Pollock should be prioritised. Try to keep our stars - McCrorie, Duk and Bojan. Bavidge deserves a run.

Jordy: No one can say he hasn't earned it, I'm really glad Agnew has signed up as well, now to get some more lads signed up for next season. Well done boys.

John: At last the board have made a decision which the fans wanted a while back. We know that there is a lot of work ahead. Why is McCrorie being sold when he seems to want to stay? They have given Robson the job, now give him the tools to do it.

Duncan: Well earned. He took over our club's helm again in turbulent waters and settled everything quietly and effectively and took us from 12 adrift of Hearts to five points clear in only eight or nine games. He tweaked the formation, structure, style and tactics to achieve seven consecutive wins with six clean sheets. On present form, he is the best manager in Europe according to published stats.

Andy: This is absolutely the right decision, he has turned the team completely around. He has galvanised them and given them real fight! We’ve been incredible since he took over.

Carole: Absolutely delighted for Barry, keeping Steve Agnew was also key to this appointment. Barry gets the club. He knows the city and the fans. He will do a great job. He needs a big rebuild in the summer but I have every faith in him. He obviously has a great relationship with the players and you can see how happy they are on and off the pitch. Third incoming.

Jim: That's possibly the longest job interview in Scottish football but from chaos comes progress. Barry has transformed the team and throughly deserves the opportunity to continue his excellent work. Capturing Steve Agnew on a new contract is shrewd business. The growing influence of Alan Burrows behind the scenes is clear to see.