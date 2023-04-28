Southampton manager Ruben Selles has called for his players to be "brave" ahead of a "must-win" game against Newcastle on Sunday.

Saints lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth, external on Thursday to leave themselves six points from safety with five games left to play.

"I think we have been talking about for the last five or six games, of course it is one we must win – more now than ever – but we are trying to go for it," said Selles.

"In the last game [vs Newcastle], we started a little bit slow and conceded two quick goals to put us out of the game.

"We cannot make those mistakes again as it is very difficult to make a comeback if you are down in the Premier League. We have to be brave from the very beginning, we have shown that we can cause damage in certain situations. We need to go for it."

Despite their perilous position, Selles has seen enough from his side recently to be optimistic ahead of the visit to St. James' Park.

"I think they have proven they are good enough to win games in the Premier League, we have performed against top teams," he said.

"That should be the boost we need to use for the next game, we should come in and say we can go against one of the top teams again."