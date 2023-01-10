Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is "delighted" that Kalvin Phillips is "ready" to make his first start for the club.

The 27-year-old joined City from Leeds for £45m in the summer, but has only made four substitute appearances after having shoulder surgery in September.

The midfielder travelled to Qatar with England for the World Cup but, on his return to training, his manager described him as arriving "overweight".

However, he could now be in line to make his first start in their Carabao Cup quarter-final away to Southampton on Wednesday.

"He's always ready. Of course I think (it takes) a little bit of time for some aspects but he's ready and we are delighted about that," said Guardiola.

"I think he's an intelligent player - normally holding midfielders are so clever and intelligent - and has an incredible work ethic in the training sessions.

"He was educated at Leeds with Marcelo Bielsa, with Jesse Marsch (as well) but especially Marcelo, the fact of the commitment every training session, every game. So I don't have doubts about that - but of course there are patterns and movements, things that need time and games and games.

"He arrived this season and unfortunately was injured, which meant he could not be there, but that's why step by step he will get it."