Everton boss Sean Dyche wants his side to maximise their "odds" of scoring more goals as they fight for their place in the Premier League.

"We want more of a goalscoring threat," said Dyche, who's side have scored just 17 league goals this season, the lowest tally in the top flight.

"All we try and do as a team is increase the chances, increase the expectancy and volume, and make them come quicker.

"There are only so many things you can try in football and usually if you look at the stats and facts, even in the modern game a lot of goals are scored from set-pieces, a lot of goals are scored from crossing positions, simply entries into the box, hitting the target a lot.

"You have to look at the basic principles first and then you look at the details. The basic principles have to be adhered to. It is very difficult if you are not getting in the right areas and you are not getting enough bodies and entries into the right areas, it becomes more difficult as you are shortening the odds of scoring.

"There has to be a method, whatever that method is, depending on how radical you are thinking - I'm not going to put a left-back at centre-forward and expect it to work."

Dyche's side travel to the City Ground to take on fellow relegation candidates Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Forest currently sit for points ahead of Everton with a game in hand.

"The mentality should be that every game is a must-win game," said Dyche.

"The mentality as a footballer should be 'every time the whistle blows, I'm ready'".