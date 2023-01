Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is expected to be fit to return against Chelsea on Saturday following a thigh problem.

However, long-term absentees Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk all remain out.

Chelsea may hand a debut to Mykhailo Mudryk but Joao Felix serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell have both returned to training this week but won't feature at Anfield.

