Your thoughts on Wednesday's game

We asked for your views on Wednesday’s Premier League game between Chelsea and Brentford.

Here are some of your comments:

Chelsea fans

Allan: The players are an absolute disgrace. Supposed to be international quality yet the current record states they are anything but. Surely they should have some pride in results/performances.

Dan: Another dreadful performance. No cutting edge and the need for a decent striker was plain to see. Frank Lampard, although an outstanding player, just isn’t cut out for coaching I’m afraid. The appointment of Mauricio Pochettino cannot come soon enough.

Roger: I was there and was puzzled by the negative team selection. The inevitable happened and Brentford took the lead. Lampard brought on Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang and Mykhailo Mudryk at hal- time and we became the better team. However, we didn’t take our chances and Brentford somewhat against the run of play doubled their lead. Lampard is a lovely guy but not a great manager.

Peter: Same old story this season, can't score. Playing Raheem Sterling is a waste of time. For the defenders, marking him, it is like taking candy from a baby! N'Golo Kante made his name as a holding midfield player, Frank insists on playing him as an attacking player. The passing was poor, corners poor, shooting poor. Having said that, we did lose to two lucky goals.

Brentford fans

Randal: Brentford are nothing short of amazing. For a little club to consistently put up performances which have resulted in so few defeats is an achievement that deserves an award. The best in 75 years of supporting them.

Phil: Terrific, back to winning ways!