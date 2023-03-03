Arteta on Jesus return, title run-in plan and Zinchenko 'freedom'

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • He refused to give a timescale on forward Gabriel Jesus' return, but said "he's not far at all".

  • Midfielder Jorginho is fit after recovering from an illness, but "it is a bit uncertain what is going to happen" to striker Eddie Nketiah with his injury.

  • Arteta said Arsenal's recent run of results "gives you momentum, confidence and puts you in a better position in the league table, which at the end of the day is the most important thing".

  • There are no updates on player contract talks and Arteta "doesn't want to cause any distraction".

  • When asked if he has a plan for the title run-in, Arteta said: "The attention will be higher but the demands will be the same."

  • He said Oleksandr Zinchenko "has the freedom to move in certain spaces" and said "it's good to have that versatility".

  • On whether he will use two dfferent teams for the Premier League and the Europa League, he said: "It's a possibility but players have to earn the right to play."

