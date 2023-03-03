Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He refused to give a timescale on forward Gabriel Jesus' return, but said "he's not far at all".

Midfielder Jorginho is fit after recovering from an illness, but "it is a bit uncertain what is going to happen" to striker Eddie Nketiah with his injury.

Arteta said Arsenal's recent run of results "gives you momentum, confidence and puts you in a better position in the league table, which at the end of the day is the most important thing".

There are no updates on player contract talks and Arteta "doesn't want to cause any distraction".

When asked if he has a plan for the title run-in, Arteta said: "The attention will be higher but the demands will be the same."

He said Oleksandr Zinchenko "has the freedom to move in certain spaces" and said "it's good to have that versatility".

On whether he will use two dfferent teams for the Premier League and the Europa League, he said: "It's a possibility but players have to earn the right to play."

