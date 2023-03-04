Ross County 0-2 Motherwell: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Before the game, Stuart Kettlewell talked about stepping up in the big moments. That's where the game would be won, he said. He was spot on.

At half-time, a relatively comfortable Motherwell victory seemed miles away. Ross County were on top, had the better chances but lacked a finishing touch.

Motherwell had squandered first-half chances, but hadn't given Kevin van Veen great service. But, they provided him two golden opportunities in the second and he made hay.

That's four undefeated for Kettlewell now, a run that has taken Motherwell fairly clear of danger - 10 points off the bottom.

They looked clinical against 10 men - something they haven't done all season - and picked up their first away win in the league since October.

Make no mistake, the new manager has turned it round in some style.