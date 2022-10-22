'﻿Starting to come together' for Aberdeen - Goodwin

After the 2-1 win over Motherwell, Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin told BBC Sportsound: "We're delighted to be standing here with three points in the bag. We knew it wouldn't be easy or straightforward. They made life difficult for us.

"They're a tough nut to crack in terms of physicality. We knew we had to stand up and be counted at the back. I thought my back three were excellent - particularly the way Stewart managed Van Veen.

"All over the park, I thought it was a good, disciplined performance. I thought we maybe just shaded it on chances created.

"I don't think we've reached our full potential yet, but it's starting to come together."