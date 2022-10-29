Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "I'm really pleased with the performance.

"The crowd was with us the whole game. I expect that level of performance every game we play.

"We started really aggressive and positive. Our structure was really good and we were quick in our passing to attack the space, especially our wingers.

"Even after the goal against us, we showed the desire to go forward and create chances. Even in the first half we could have been three or four up.

"It gives us confidence. Aberdeen were in good form but we didn't give them any chance."