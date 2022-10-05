Fernandes believes 'tough words' will help United
Bruno Fernandes says there were "tough words" in the dressing room after the heavy derby defeat by Manchester City on Sunday.
Trailing 4-0 at half-time, Manchester United eventually lost 6-3 at Etihad Stadium, with boss Erik ten Hag questioning the players' "unacceptable" performance afterwards.
Fernandes admitted the result was hard to take, but believes he and his team-mates can get straight back to winning ways, starting with Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday.
"We had a meeting and we said some tough things," he said. "We made the mistakes we did, and we know what they were.
"That's what counts in football. We've been doing really well in the games before City. We can't just throw everything away because of a result.
"We have to focus on ourselves and not compare with other teams. We are doing really well. We had a bad result against one of the better teams.
"Now is the time to get back and win straight away tomorrow, and win consecutive big games."