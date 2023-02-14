Pep Guardiola says Wednesday's Premier League game against Arsenal is important in the title race, but that "many things can happen" between now and the end of the season.

After beating the Gunners in the FA Cup, City must still face the Premier League's top side twice.

On what Wednesday's game will mean for the title race, Guardiola said: "So far they are the best team in the Premier League. We felt it a couple of weeks ago. The commitment, they are sharp. It will be a big, big battle. In the departments, you have to be ready.

"I do not truly believe one week ago we are out of form [after the defeat by Tottenham] and now we're back in form. Every game is different, you can play good and win and everything is perfect but tomorrow you could lose. There are many games to play.

"Tomorrow is an important one, everyone knows it, and we'll try to do our best.

"It's important because we can take the points, the best team so far could not. But after Nottingham Forest, Champions League, six games away. I have a feeling many things can happen. Tomorrow can help us be there but there are many games, tough games. We cannot deny it's important to prove ourselves, handle the many aspects."

On the team spirit among his players, he added: "After Arsenal there was this togetherness, they are incredible human beings, I have no complaints.

"Everyone makes mistakes, me first. The mood is good, really, really good for many years. Many things happened, success, sometimes little things must be adjusted to understand things differently. We are delighted to be together not because we won against Villa or lost against Spurs."