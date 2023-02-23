Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Bob Booker got the nod. It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice.

Here are some of your selections:

Jamie: Kevin O'Connor, been there his whole career. From the depths of League Two, leading us to the Championship. Over 500 appearances for the club, been there done it all, and now still with the club having worked with the Brentford B team and now on the first-team backroom staff.

Ian: Over 60 years of supporting Brentford, there have been many cult heroes! From my early days Peter Gelson to recent times Kevin O'Connor. But back to my early days, John O'Mara was purchased from Wimbledon for £1,500 in the early 70's. John scored 26 goals in a season that also included a six-week suspension. Sold to Blackburn for £30,000. How things change!

Kenny: I always thought that Stan Bowles was the most talented but the magic of Said Benrahma stands alone after 65 years at the old Griffin Park fortress.