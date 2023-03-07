Livi extend Montano deal

Livingston have triggered a one-year extension on Cristian Montano's contract which will keep the defender in West Lothian until the summer of 2024.

Montano has made 46 appearances for the club since signing from Port Vale in 2021, scoring four goals.

"I was very keen to get the option year exercised as early as possible with Cristian as he has been one of our strongest performers this season", manager David Martindale said.

“It took Cris a while to adapt to the Scottish Premiership but I am genuinely very happy with what he brings to the team both on and off the park. He has been a fantastic addition to Livingston Football Club and I’m delighted we have got his services for next season at least."