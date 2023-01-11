An Arsenal move for Eden Hazard "cannot wait", says freelance football presenter Alison Bender.

The 32-year-old forward has had an unsettled time since swapping Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2019 and has been linked with a return to the Premier League to bolster the Gunners' frontline.

"Arsenal cannot wait till the summer," Bender told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "You just have this tingle - they've never been in a better position, the fans are in a good place and they are playing really good football.

"Now is the time to strengthen and get someone in. To have someone in reserve for injuries is a really important thing."

Hazard retired from international football at the end of 2022 and the winger was one of the best players in the Premier League when he left Chelsea.

"He has been so unlucky with injuries," said Bender. "It feels weird talking about him as a substitute because he's such a great player.

"Arsenal can't destabilise what they have got but they really need to do something this window.

"The only dampener could be the money it would take. Hazard is on a lot at Real."

Listen on BBC Sounds for the rest of today's gossip