Mark Schwarzer says Tottenham should be doing a lot better with the quality they have, but said players need to take some responsibility as well as Antonio Conte.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "He [Conte] is a guy that is full of energy, someone that likes marching up and down the touchline, plays every touch, every shot, every tackle. It was a long, long way away from that [against Villa].

"He feels he hasn’t got the support, hasn’t been able to bring in the players he wants to. I think he’s had a say in some players certainly.

"If you look at the quality of this Spurs side, they should be doing a lot better. That responsibility has to lie not just with the manager, but players."

Conte meanwhile has moved to state his squad is under stress with the demands upon them.

Spurs finished fourth last season and reached the last four of the EFL Cup.

"Last season we made a miracle, I continue to repeat," Conte said after Sunday's defeat.

"It happened why? Because we played only one competition, we played with 12 to 13 players and they didn't have injuries in the last 15 games and we played with the best players every game because, I repeat, we played only the league.

"The situation is clear and I think you can see our situation from the start of the season."

