Sutton's predictions: Everton v Brighton

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

The sooner that Brighton's World Cup winner, Alexis Mac Allister, is back in action for them the better but they do have another key midfielder, Moises Caicedo, back from suspension for this game, which is a big boost.

Everton got a great point against Manchester City but they really need a home win now to follow that up, and I am not convinced they have enough firepower to get it.

Cian's prediction: 0-0

